LETTER: Langley letter writer wants distracted driving fines hiked

How does $1,200 hit ya? That’s what one resident suggests

Dear Editor,

I say yes, to higher fines to distracted drivers! Recently ICBC said that they were going to increase the fines to distracted drivers.

Is it a big enough increase? My answer to that is no. It needs to be a lot higher, the higher the better.

I read that in Manitoba, their fines are over 1,200 bucks, and I feel that B.C. needs to start with the same and increase it every time they get caught using their cellphones while driving.

It’s so simple, if you get a phone call while your driving and you want to answer it, pull over to the side of the road, the same if you get a text message.

So many times I’ve been crossing the street when I have the right of way and all of a sudden, someone almost hits me because they’re talking on their phone and not paying attention to people in the crosswalk, or other cars driving through.

I know many people are gonna complain about this increase, but no need to worry if your not using your cellphone when your driving.

Brad Niessen, Langley

