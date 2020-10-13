LETTER: Langley letter writer wants end to ICBC monopoly

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

ICBC has been a total mess under the NDP. B.C. drivers are tired of being gouged by John Horgan and the NDP.

BC Liberals will end the monopoly by opening up the auto insurance market. Competition and consumer choice will mean lower premiums for everybody.

BC Liberals will also stop the endless gouging of young drivers with clean driving records.

Dean Clark, Langley

