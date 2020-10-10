LETTER: Langley letter writer wonders about responsibilities that come with rights

Dear Editor,
Re: facemasks [LETTER: Aldergrove letter writer defends anti-mask position in light of criticism, langleyadvancetimes.com, Sept. 5].
There is a document which entrenches many of our “rights and freedoms”. Perhaps what is needed is a commensurate entrenchment of “responsibilities and civic duty”.
Glenn Milbradt, Langley
