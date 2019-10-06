LETTER: Langley letter writers asks when can society stop saying sorry

A l ocal man questions why City council feels the need to follow higher levels of government

Dear Editor,

When do you stop saying sorry.

All future City Council meetings will begin with a statement recognizing they are taking place on First Nation’s Territory.

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek said the statement is essential in reconciliation, and to aid survivors of colonization (the first European settler to Canada is regarded as Jacques Cartier, who sailed across the Atlantic Ocean from Europe and entered the Gulf of St. Lawrence in 1534). There was no mention of why it took so long to make it onto the council agenda.

The motion received unanimous support – with Councillors Martin and Storteboom opting to delay the motion so staff could study it. Councillor Albrecht took a more ” damn the torpedoes” view, not wanting to know about actions of other jurisdictions.

“Such statements are made by other levels of government ” – a somewhat bewildering statement since the role of local government is more filling potholes, and keeping the sewers moving than international affairs, but council can dream.

Tim Attwood, Langley

