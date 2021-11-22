Lights glittered in McBurney plaza in January 2020. Funds from the cancelled Magic of Christmas parade 2020 were used to add lights, a report said. (Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley letter writer’s wish for Christmas

Local resident empathizes with those whose dreams are simply to be warm and dry

CHRISTMAS IN LANGLEY

We all have a wish to make

One more day our daily bread I take

I fill me heart of others joys

The rain washes me as I walk and the coffee

Warms my hands

.

We all have a wish to make.

.

My clothing is like my body

Worn and tired with history

Each day goes into the next

Nature is my calendar.

.

We all have a wish to make.

.

As I sit and read the good book on this

Silent night I make my wish under this

Bridge on 56th.

.

We all have a wish to make.

.

Human we all are, but not all are with

Out home like I.

My loneliness is crippling me.

.

We all have a wish to make.

.

My smile is my wish for you.

Your kind word is my hope.

I wish you peace on earth goodwill

To all.

My wish is real, my wish is humble

My wish is kind to all.

.

We all have a wish to make.

.

Shirley Sawatsky, Langley Township

.

.

ChristmasLetter to the Editor

