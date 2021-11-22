LETTER: Langley letter writer’s wish for Christmas

Local resident empathizes with those whose dreams are simply to be warm and dry

Lights glittered in McBurney plaza in January 2020. Funds from the cancelled Magic of Christmas parade 2020 were used to add lights, a report said. (Langley Advance Times)

CHRISTMAS IN LANGLEY

We all have a wish to make

One more day our daily bread I take

I fill me heart of others joys

The rain washes me as I walk and the coffee

Warms my hands

.

We all have a wish to make.

.

My clothing is like my body

Worn and tired with history

Each day goes into the next

Nature is my calendar.

.

We all have a wish to make.

.

As I sit and read the good book on this

Silent night I make my wish under this

Bridge on 56th.

.

We all have a wish to make.

.

Human we all are, but not all are with

Out home like I.

My loneliness is crippling me.

.

We all have a wish to make.

.

My smile is my wish for you.

Your kind word is my hope.

I wish you peace on earth goodwill

To all.

My wish is real, my wish is humble

My wish is kind to all.

.

We all have a wish to make.

.

Shirley Sawatsky, Langley Township

.

.

