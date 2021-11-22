LETTER: Langley letter writer’s wish for Christmas

CHRISTMAS IN LANGLEY
We all have a wish to make
One more day our daily bread I take
I fill me heart of others joys
The rain washes me as I walk and the coffee
Warms my hands
.
We all have a wish to make.
.
My clothing is like my body
Worn and tired with history
Each day goes into the next
Nature is my calendar.
.
We all have a wish to make.
.
As I sit and read the good book on this
Silent night I make my wish under this
Bridge on 56th.
.
We all have a wish to make.
.
Human we all are, but not all are with
Out home like I.
My loneliness is crippling me.
.
We all have a wish to make.
.
My smile is my wish for you.
Your kind word is my hope.
I wish you peace on earth goodwill
To all.
My wish is real, my wish is humble
My wish is kind to all.
.
We all have a wish to make.
.
Shirley Sawatsky, Langley Township
.
• READ MORE: Langley Christmas Bureau ‘elves’ are hard at work
• READ MORE: Christmas in Williams Park is a drive-thru format
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.