Health care worker Angela Hay, a Murrayville resident, held up a sign of support with encouraging messages on both sides at a recent demonstration of support at Langley Lodge (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Langley Lodge deserves support not criticism, family member says

A local letter writer says her uncle is happy and well cared for at seniors complex

Dear Editor,

In your June 4 edition of Digital Dialogue, a comment was made about the facility needing to have the military brought in to find out “what the hell is going on here.” I completely disagree with this comment and feel that Langley Lodge does not deserve this type of negative publicity.

I have an uncle that has resided in Langley Lodge for the past few years and have not had any issues of wrongdoing or improper actions by any of the staff there. My uncle is very happy. He is always clean, and well fed, and is kept busy being taken to craft classes, listening to live music, etc., and his room is always kept clean.

Ms. McKenzie and others need to realize we have a pandemic with this Coronavirus that is something no one has dealt with before. It is common knowledge that viruses spread and not just in care homes.

Also keeping in mind that at these care homes a number of residents have “DNRs” [do no resuscitate orders] on file, which limits the amount of treatment the staff can give other than to keep them comfortable.

I feel it is very unfair to insinuate that “something is wrong” at Langley Lodge just because they found issues in care homes in the east.

It is time to print some positivity rather than negativity towards these places that we depend on to take care of our elderly relatives because we cannot.

Heather Brooks, Langley City

Langley City

