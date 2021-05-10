Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Langley man advocates for debate not hate over differences of opinion

People fear being attacked personally for expressing differing opinions, writer says

Dear Editor,

On the debate about bill C6, conversion therapy, the Bible and shaming;

The parliamentary debate over Bill C-6, which includes prohibiting so called conversion therapy, rightly raises serious concerns and strong feelings both in MP Tamara Jansen and MP Robert Oliphant along with the writers and readers of the Langley Advance Times.

It’s an important debate. Bill C-6 will affect the families of all of us if passed.

It takes courage to speak out publicly and to write emotional letters to the editor these days because an opposing point of view is so harshly attacked in our culture along with the person who holds that point of view.

The values of love, respect, and our shared value of the freedom of speech demand that we listen to each other even if we disagree with a person’s point of view.

All of us have belief systems and world views which may need to be reviewed or challenged periodically if it’s true or not. We still have that freedom in Canada to decide for ourselves what is truth, without an idea being forced on us as it is in some countries.

Both MP Jansen and MP Oliphant have strong beliefs, and both have used biblical passages to support their differing points of view. Both MPs should be commended for speaking out about these important issues surrounding Bill C-6.

I personally consider Bill C-6 bad legislation, because it is divisive and attacks my freedoms and the authority of the family. C-6 is unnecessary and should be abandoned or defeated, in my view.

Finally, on the matter of shaming. If a person feels shamed from words coming from the Bible, they need to hear the complete message, because Jesus came to forgive and remove shame from all of us, and has done so in me.

Helmut Boehm, Langley

.

• READ MORE: MP draws criticism over conversion therapy comments

• LETTER: Why can one MP quote the Bible and another not?

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorLGBTQ

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Constituent sides with Langley MP in conversion therapy controversy

Just Posted

On hand for the presentation of a cheque to the Langley Food Bank was Jim Calamunce, executive director of the food bank (L), Langley City councillor Rudy Storteboom (centre) and Mike Partridge, manager of the South Langley IGA. (R) (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Shoppers at Langley IGA stores donate $10K to food bank

Customers showed ‘incredible generosity’ says store spokesperson

When they heard about the vandalism at the outdoor school in Williams Park, students at R.E.Mountain school created a replacement for the outdoor mud kitchen. Because of continuing thefts and vandalism at the outdoor school, the play kitchen is being stored indoors after hours. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley students craft a new ‘mud kitchen’ to replace one vandalized at outdoor school

It isn’t being left outdoor after hours due to continuing problems with vandalism and theft

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley man advocates for debate not hate over differences of opinion

People fear being attacked personally for expressing differing opinions, writer says

Hilary Vandergugten is the clinical care coordinator for the new emergency room in Langley. (Special to The Star)
Langley ER nurses welcome arrival of new care space

Bright natural lights, new equipment delight hospital’s emergency room staff

A mason bee metropolis is unfolding in David Clements backyard. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
GREEN BEAT: ‘If you build it, they will come’

Building tube-filled homes for mason bees will attract these pollinators to the backyard

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

BCIT. (Wikimedia Commons)
BCIT apologizes after employee’s ‘offensive and hurtful’ email leaked to Métis Nation

BCIT says employee’s conduct has been investigated and addressed

An adult male yellow-breasted chat is shown in this undatd photograph on lands protected in collaboration between the En’owkin Centre and Penticton Indian Band with support through ECCC. The rescue from near extinction for a little yellow bird hinges on the wild rose in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, a researcher says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, A. Michael Bezener/ En’owkin Centre 2020 *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Rare yellow birds need wild roses to survive in British Columbia: researcher

The importance of local wild roses emerged over a nearly 20-year experiment

RCMP officers search around rows of luggage carts as screens block off an area of the sidewalk after a shooting outside the international departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police say gang conflict in Metro Vancouver may be behind shooting death at airport

Police said this generation of gangsters is taking things to new level and have no regard for community safety

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting at Vancouver airport

Details about the police incident are still unknown

Pieces of nephrite jade are shown at a mine site in northwestern B.C. in July 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tahltan Central Government MANDATORY CREDIT
Indigenous nation opposes jade mining in northwestern B.C.

B.C.’s Mines Act requires operators to prepare a plan to protect cultural heritage resources

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
IHIT investigating after man killed in Burnaby shooting

Police looking for more information on fatal shooting

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

Most Read