Leith White helps feed the homeless through the Langley Collaborative Homelessness Action Table. A local letter writer encourages help for the homeless not attacking them, as he recently witnessed. (Langley Collaborative Homelessness Action Table photo).

LETTER: Langley man advocates helping homeless people, not attacking them

The letter writer intervened when he witnessed a person being attacked downtown

Dear Editor,

Seriously, what is wrong with you? Attacking homeless people is completely unacceptable.

I had to intervene when a homeless man was being attacked [Sept. 6] in downtown Langley. The attacker went way out of his way to cross a parking lot, kick the man’s drink over, yell and shove him. It was totally unprovoked.

I broke it up and stayed with the homeless man to make sure he was safe and physically okay, and had a great conversation with him.

To the attacker and others with the same beliefs, people are homeless for many reasons. Attacking and berating homeless people is not a solution, but it adds to the problem.

I get that you are pissed off that you feel your tax money is being wasted, but tax money is being wasted because we are not supplying adequate housing and supports to help people transition off the street. It costs almost four times the amount to keep someone homeless than to house the person and provide supports.

Attacking them affects their ability to trust and increases the likelihood they will become further entrenched in homelessness. You can’t beat the homeless out of a person, and it costs nothing to treat people, all people, with dignity and respect.

Be part of the solution.

Allen Hoolaeff, Langley City

