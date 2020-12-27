Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langley man appreciates COVID funds as long as they lasted

Provincial and federal funds make a big difference to marginalized Canadians

Dear Editor,

A society is judged on how it treats the least fortunate among it. And Canada is no slouch in this area. In addition to taking in more Syrian refugees per capita than almost any other country, it has really risen to the challenge regarding COVID.

The federal CERB benefit has made a huge difference to everyone on that list and the B.C. $300 monthly COVID stipend for people with disabilities has made a big difference in our lives since this problem began.

And even though this nine-month program is about to expire the three-month extension, albeit at a reduced amount, makes me feel like at least someone cares about we marginalized members of society.

Although I fear my freezer may not be quite as overfilled with better quality food as it has been this year, the $500 COVID recovery benefit available to us after Dec. 18 will at least help us alleviate the inevitable a little longer.

And I will cooperate by wearing masks as mandated so as to not emburden the health-care system as well and put up with ever growing longer lines at the food bank.

So please allow me to express our appreciation to our government and taxpayers for your ongoing support and consideration.

Even if the end result for me is an extra 40 pounds. At least I’m still in shape, if you consider pear shaped that is. Thank you.

Danny Halmo, Langley City

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetters to the editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Surrey priest suggests Dr. Henry stay in her lane

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley man appreciates COVID funds as long as they lasted

Provincial and federal funds make a big difference to marginalized Canadians

Someone spray painted anti-Semitic graffiti on Alex Hope school at 21150 85th Ave. in Walnut Grove over the weekend (special to Langley Advance Times)
Anti-Semitic graffiti on Langley school ‘appalling’ resident says

Someone spray-painted a swastika and a threatening message on Alex Hope school

Trinity Western University music major Colin Jamieson conducted an online performance of his choir composition, with singers as far away as Qatar. It was posted online at www.twu.ca on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 (Video clip)
VIDEOS: Remote choirs and online conducting: how some Langley university students are making music during the pandemic

Trinity Western University students create virtual performances

There will be a contactless bottle drive and tree chipping for the D.W. Poppy dry grad 2021 at the school, which is located at 23752 – 52nd Ave., on Sunday, Jan. 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Lisa Butt/special to Langley Advance Times)
Where to retire your Christmas tree in Langley

Some community groups will still be holding by-donation disposal events under COVID-19 restrictions

After much uncertainty if the event could go ahead, Christmas in Williams Park welcomed hundreds of guests for two weekends in December. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Organizer estimates 20,000 visited Williams Park this Christmas

Drive-thru light display was open to the public for two weekends only

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
BREAKING: B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Canada’s goalie Devon Levi (1) makes the save on Slovakia forward Dominik Jendek (14) as Thomas Harley (5) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hangs on to dump Slovakia 3-1 in world junior hockey clash

Canadians a perfect 2-0 to start tournament

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision in which a female pedestrian was killed Boxing Day evening. (Black Press - file photo)
Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Woman killed in marked crosswalk shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

A building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road caught fire in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge files)
Building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road catches fire on Christmas Eve

No reports of injuries while the cause of a Pitt Meadows blaze is still be investigated

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Most Read