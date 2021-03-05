LETTER: Langley man argues carbon tax talk was all hot air

Emissions have risen and it’s costing more for Canadians, a local letter writer contends

Dear Editor,

Canadians be warned: B.C.’s carbon tax is not working. We pay some of the highest carbon taxes in Canada and all we have to show for it are emptier wallets and higher emissions.

The B.C.’s government numbers show the province’s emissions have shot up 10 per cent in the past three years.

The government said the carbon tax would lower emissions but it hasn’t. We have higher emissions.

The only thing the carbon tax is doing is costing us all more to drive to work, drop our kids off at school and heat our homes.

This is nothing but a cash grab yanked out of the wallets of hard working people, and Horgan knows rebates to us are meaningless.

Dean Clark, Walnut Grove

