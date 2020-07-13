LETTER: Langley man argues in favour of funding independent schools

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

Why did the government cut funding to 16 independent distributed learning (IDL) schools, educating 12,000 to 15,000 students.

For the last eight years IDL schools have received 63 per cent of the funding allocated to their public distributed learning counterparts. This funding cut for IDL schools was passed by cabinet and not debated or approved by the legislature.

Independent distributed learning schools – and independent schools in general – are an integral part of British Columbia’s education system.

These funding cuts affect some of the most vulnerable students with mental, physical, or emotional challenges.

John Horgan and the NDP had no plans to reduce funding for independent schools before last election, yet cut the funding anyway. He broke his promise.

Dean Clark, Langley

