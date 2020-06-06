Letters to the editor can be hand written, typed or sent electronically. Include a full name, address and contact phone number in case the newspaper has any questions. (File photo)

LETTER: Langley man argues sex selective abortion is sexist

A local man continues to lobby against abortion, including to kill female fetuses

Dear Editor,

Sex selective abortion is wrong.

The majority of Canadians agree that using abortion for sex selection is wrong, yet Canada’s lack of abortion laws allows this practice to continue.

Girls are aborted at a higher rate than boys simply because they are girls. In a country that claims to value equality, this is unacceptable.

Standing up for equal rights of women includes standing up for their right to be born.

It is time for parliament to take a stand by making sex selective abortion illegal.

Sexism within society is huge, and the question of sex-selection for birth is huge, and I think that’s a conversation that has certainly begun in this country, but needs to continue to happen.

Dean Clark, Langley

abortionLetter to the Editor

