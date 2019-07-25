LETTER: Langley man argues that Pride groups intolerant

Banning of UBC and the Vancouver Public Library shows pride society not open to diverse opinion.

Dear Editor,

I think it is time for our civic governments to acknowledge how intolerant the LGBTQ community and groups like the Vancouver Pride Society are, and to withdraw their support of pride parades in our communities.

The LGBTQ community and particularly these pride societies continues to demonstrate a complete intolerance for any group that does not agree with its agenda.

I fully support any person’s or group’s right to disagree with another person’s or group’s opinion. I disagree with the opinions of many people. The problem with the LGBTQ community and groups like the Vancouver Pride Society is that they are constantly complaining about being discriminated against while at the same time being the most intolerant group in Canadian society.

They complain that UBC and the Vancouver Library have allowed groups expressing hate speech to use their facilities. It is not “hate speech” when one group speaks out against the agenda of another group. Politicians do that all the time. Hate speech is when a person or group says things that expose a person or group to hatred, detestation, vilification, or hatred by others. When a person or group expresses an opinion that another person or group is in some way wrong, that is not hate.

I have very strong opinions of what is right and what is wrong. That does not mean I hate any group or person. I hate smoking but I do not hate smokers. I believe SOGI and its agenda is wrong but I do not hate the people promoting it. When I speak out against a group or write a letter like this, that is not hate speech. It is me expressing my heart-felt opinion.

I do feel very strongly that our civic governments should not be supporting groups like the Vancouver Pride Society who are openly so bigoted and intolerant of anyone who does not agree with and support their agenda. In the diverse multicultural society that is Canada, we should be open to differences in opinion while at the same time having the right to express strongly held individual opinions. Groups that do not meet that standard should not get civic support. Our civic governments should not be applying rainbow colours to crosswalks or paying for policing and cleanup at parades for a group that is so intolerant of the opinions of other members of our community.

David Nielsen, Walnut Grove

