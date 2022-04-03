Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley man asks Russia to add him to list of banned visitors

Local senior hopes he’s not hurting Putin’s feelings but not wanting to visit

Dear Editor,

Re: [Langley-Aldergrove MP on list of politicians banned from Russia, Langley Advance Times, March 24]

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,

MP John Aldag,

MP Tako van Popta,

Other Canadian and international politicians,

As I am Canadian and stand against this unjustifiable war against Ukraine, I request this letter to be forwarded to Putin and request that my name to be added to the league that stand against Russia against this diabolical war.

Yes, ban me, also, don’t put me on your Christmas list. I would hope 38 million Canadians feel the same way.

Canadians have a good sense of humour, I hope I didn’t hurt your feelings Putin. War is hell.

Just joking… I already made my list of the countries I won’t be going to, and yes, Russia is one of them. I have to check the UN list for the rest.

Cran Campbell, Langley City

