A letter writer says seniors, veterans and others deserve funds before newcomers.

Dear Editor,

I hope that one day in Canada, its citizens are treated better than the immigrants coming into Canada.

One million immigrants will becoming into Canada over the next three years.

Immigrants this year will cost Canada $23 billion.

Immigrants will make $2,470 per month and $29,000 per year.

Immigrants coming into Canada will get more money and treated better than veterans and seniors and a lot more people in Canada.

That is not right.

Dean Clark, Langley