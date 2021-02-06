Letter writer questions why younger people have to follow COVID restrictions when their death rate from the virus is so low. (CDC photo)

Letter writer questions why younger people have to follow COVID restrictions when their death rate from the virus is so low. (CDC photo)

LETTER: Langley man calls for less panic and a return back to normal sooner

The provincial government and other governments are losing credibility, local man writes.

Dear Editor,

Letter to Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley

I realize COVID put extra pressure on construction but the hospital addition is badly needed and we’re grateful.

There is a deteriorating situation I wish to draw to your attention. It’s as tricky as tip-toeing through a mine field, but someone has to think ahead of the curve and address it, especially to our premier who’s getting it wrong.

We are overdue for a rethink of how our governments (plural) address COVID. I often start one-on-one conversations with people in stores, line-ups, at gas stations. Males, females, young and old – not one person I talk to believe the daily rhetoric on talk-radio, the six o’clock news and especially from government sources and their hired experts. They, including your government, are losing credibility. The lack of accurate information from sources we should trust make “fake news” look believable. An example is the difficulty of finding the COVID recovery rate of working age people (age 20 to 60). Some sources say it’s around 99 per cent.

If 99 per cent is accurate people are asking, “Why are we causing so much stress to our population and economy?”

• READ MORE: COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend (Jan. 11, 2021)

Of course, COVID is a deadly disease. There are no good fatal diseases! Everyone knows a cancer survivor.

I repeat they (you) are losing credibility. We’re crying out for less panic, more truth and a road map back to normal.

Ted Campbell, Langley

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Aldergrove resident upset trees removed for new development

Just Posted

Letter writer questions why younger people have to follow COVID restrictions when their death rate from the virus is so low. (CDC photo)
LETTER: Langley man calls for less panic and a return back to normal sooner

The provincial government and other governments are losing credibility, local man writes.

Trinity Western Spartans hosted its first skills challenge competition on Thursday at Langley Events Centre which saw Adam Gehrig participate. (Mark Janzen/TWU Athletics)
VIDEO: TWU Spartans first-ever challenge fundraiser a slam dunk

Basketball players from around the globe took part in Shoot for the Cure in Langley Thursday night

Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association president Lynn Moseley visits the horses at the stables in Aldergrove. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s Valley Therapeutic Riding Association announces help for mental health

Those suffering from grief or anxiety can sign up for sessions with a counsellor at horse stables

Parkside Elementary school (undated Google Maps image)
COVID cases reported at two Langley schools

Latest report brings the number to 17 at 11 schools on exposure list

A collision involving a train and an SUV took place early Saturday morning near 216th Street and 96th Avenue (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
VIDEO: Collision involving freight train and ‘abandoned’ SUV in Langley

No injuries reported in early morning crash that closed 96th Avenue near 216th Street

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammate Auston Matthews (34) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, February 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Red-hot Matthews scores 2 as Maple Leafs thump slumping Canucks 5-1

Simmonds also nets a pair for Toronto in easy win over Vancouver

(Black Press Media file photo)
South Asian COVID Task Force working to dispel vaccine myths

Doctor says she’s heard questions regarding infertility and what’s in the vaccine

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
B.C. junior hockey league cancels season due to extended COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

A fire broke out under the Highway 1 overpass at Riverside Road in Abbotsford on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Colleen Flanagan/ Maple Ridge News)
VIDEO: Crews battle fire under Highway 1 overpass at homeless camp in Abbotsford

Unknown if anyone was injured as result of blaze on Riverside Road

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past an opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Super Bowl Sunday: WorkSafeBC plans to conduct random COVID-19 safety inspections

Bars, restaurants and pubs have been warned not to offer special promotions or ticketed events

Snow seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Snow seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Snowfall warning issued Saturday for B.C.’s Coquihalla and Highway 3

Up to 20 to 30 centimetres of snowfall are forecast

Most Read