LETTER: Langley man calls out Township council on Alder Inn demolition decision

A local man disagrees with the process the Township used to gauge public opinion on the old hotel.

Dear Editor,

TOL [Township of Langley] did receive a bunch of emails that supported demolition.

In a public hearing the presenter is required to identify themselves and provide the address of their residence. This has not been done.

The public has no way of knowing if there is really any real support for the demolition and nor does council.

Public hearing by way of email is fraudulent and this council needs to revisit what they have done. Some council members spoke of numbers of people in support of demolition, but it is bogus to say the least.

• READ MORE: ‘The public has spoken’: Alder Inn to be demolished at $250,000 cost

The people deserve 100 per cent transparency and an accurate description of the proposed land use of the site.

Many proponents of restoration, repurposing, reuse, etc. have come up with great suggestions and these have not received enough consideration.

At best council has been sloppy and we demand better.

Wally Martin, Murrayville

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor