LETTER: Langley man chastises Township councillors for not attending Brookswood event

In his letter, a local man notes that Township councillors attended City parade

Dear Editor,

Brookswood had a community Christmas celebration free and fun for the whole family [Brookswood Night of Lights on Dec 6].

A small group of residents with the help of local businesses organized the event as they have done for the past few years to the delight of kids and adults alike. My wife and I once again gave our time and money to the event and were happy to be a big part of it to the kids’ delight.

The one thing I noticed and was not happy with was the lack of Township of Langley council in attendance. I am saddened that not even the two councillors that live in Brookswood/Fernridge area made an attempt to show support for people in attendance or the business owners who work hard to put this on. I am saddened that the mayor and/or councillors didn’t think that showing support for a community in their Township was worth their time, if not for even 10 minutes.I volunteered my time for the City of Langley’s Magic of Christmas Parade Day the next day and was surprised that Township of Langley council’s David Davis, Petrina Arnason, Margaret Kunst and Steve Ferguson thought it was necessary to attend and participate in the City of Langley’s community event.

So what does all this say? In my opinion it says our elected officials for the Township of Langley don’t care about their own Township enough to simply attend a community celebration but will jump on the “bandwagon” to show support for a City they don’t govern. It irks me to think not one person from Township council could make an appearance or could give a rat’s you know what about this part of the Township.

Merry Christmas to the residents of Brookswood. You guys are worth the effort. Maybe I should run for council next election, at least Brookswood/Fernridge would have someone to represent them and actually attend community events.

Scott Thompson, Brookswood

