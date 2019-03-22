LETTER: Langley man chides BC Ferries for debit refusal

Dear Editor,

I just read that debit cards will not be accepted by BC Ferries for vehicle tickets because entering the PIN code would slow down the line ups to wait for one or two sailing waits.

Whenever I use my credit card for fuel purchases, I need to enter my PIN. Depending on the total charge, one car with driver (and maybe a passenger) should be less than the $100 limit for tapping a debit card, so what is big deal? Usually there is a minimum of two ticket booths open so why can’t one booth accept debit and the other just cash and/or credit cards?

If I pull up to buy a ticket only to be told no debit payment accepted, I will ask where nearest ATM is located, get out and lock car (at the ticket booth) and then proceed to walk to the ATM, leaving my car behind. I figure that by the time they get permission to call, and the tow truck arrives, I will have returned from the ATM.

If BC Ferries think taking five seconds to enter my PIN number takes too long, what would they say to the delay to go to the ATM will cause?

How many cars and passengers will miss the ferry they wanted on, not including sailing waits?

Anyone interested in finding out?

Jim McGovern, Langley

• READ MORE: BC Ferries has no plans to implement debit for vehicle ticket payments