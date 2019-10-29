Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley man cites depression death in anti-MAiD position

Local man argues that euthanasia laws aren’t working and points to a Chilliwack death.

Dear Editor,

In September Alan Nichols died by euthanasia in July in Chilliwack. [Disability rights organization ‘distressed’ about medically assisted death at Chilliwack hospital, langleyadvancetimes.com, Sept. 30]

The family was upset about his death because he did not qualify under the law for euthanasia since he was physically healthy but lived with chronic depression.

The family tried to stop it but the doctors refused to intervene. His death was not reasonably foreseeable because he was physically healthy.

How many others have died by euthanasia who did not fit the criteria of the law? Euthanasia laws do not work.

Dean Clark, Langley

