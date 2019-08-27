Electric vehicles can be charged at home or at various chargers around B.C. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley man concerned about hidden costs of electric vehicles

Who pays for the extra infrastructure required to charge electric vehicles?

Dear Editor,

As we enthusiastically promote and subsidize electric vehicles (EVs), are we lacking consideration of societal costs?

Are our priorities misguided? Shouldn’t we be prioritizing our clean renewable electric energy toward people’s work/live activities, housing/building needs rather than spending a fortune subsidizing more single vehicle transportation? One public quick charge station can cost the taxpayers $50,000 to $100,000.

Nothing is free. Subsidizing one group just means transferring the costs to a different group. The taxpaying (non-EV drivers) are paying a discriminate share of the subsidized costs.

Consider just these few aspects of our infrastructure.

Upgrading the grid:

The EVs extra load causes increasing demands on the grid where more tax dollars are needed to upgrade the entire generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure systems. This in turn causes electricity rates to increase faster.

Extra fresh water:

How are we going to magically come upon the extra fresh water we will need for our dam turbines to generate the power to charge all the batteries?

It appears to be a guessing game trying to speculate on our water reservoirs and generating capacity. The cyclical weather activity with occasional multi-year droughts and low snowpack years in the mountains is unpredictable. This uncertainty will only increase as we add more EVs to the demand load.

BC Hydro produces approximately. 95 per cent of our power from 31 hydroelectric generating facilities.

In 2015, due to lack of water, Hydro had to shut down 12 of those 31 facilities in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. This could be a regular seasonal condition now with the greater load demands imposed by EVs.

It’s estimated to take about 900 US gallons of water to generate electricity to fully charge one average 60 Kwh EV battery?

That’s equivalent to about 567 (six litre) toilet flushes of water to charge 1 EV battery.

To get power to the majority Lower Mainland users, (including transmission and distribution losses) it takes approximately 2 cu. ft. of water to produce 1 Kwh.

BC Hydro used to contribute over $1 billion annually to general revenue but has been milked to death by politicians and is now billions in debt. This means more electric ratepayer increases.

As we pay more and more to appease and pacify green activism, we are financially digging ourselves in deeper.

Roland Seguin, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: Langley man offers food for thought on RibFest protests

Just Posted

Utterly unique marriage proposal enlists the help of Happy Herds

Two men propose within two years, amongst cows at an Aldergrove farm sanctuary

Langley Rivermen line-up still being decided as pre-season continues

Goalie Braedon Fleming returns for another season

Langley firm plans cannabis-infused beverage line

Drinkable pot coming soon from local firm

Langley’s Ellis and Team Canada to play Brazil in semifinals of women’s sitting volleyball in Peru

Team is looking to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Langley Community Calendar: Aug. 28, 2019 edition

Watch for the community calendar in Wednesday’s print edition and the arts calendar published Friday.

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

Oklahoma opioid ruling could pressure pharma companies to settle in B.C.: experts

Ontario and New Brunswick have announced they will participate in B.C.’s lawsuit

Pregnant woman camps in tent ahead of out-of-town delivery in Williams Lake

Costs for maternity patients to travel and stay outside the valley are not covered

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

B.C. Indigenous group vows to battle Site C dam in court again

B.C. Hydro project preparing to divert Peace River next summer

White Rock pier reopens 250 days after being destroyed in winter storm

Hundreds of people came to the beach Tuesday to walk the new structure

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Most Read