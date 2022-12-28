Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley man concerned about recession and inflation

Tough economy will hit the most vulnerable Canadians hard, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

The saga of inflation, Dungeons and Dragons.

Canadians are locked up in a inflationary cell, and dragons who are big business are the watch-keepers and overseers of the survival dungeons that we are imprisoned within.

The game is afoot. Who will survive?

We have become a living testament of the future here in Canada where the strongest will survive and the many less fortunate will wonder if they will survive.

This has been a testimony of the poor for centuries, and it is written in dialogues of many tongues.

Recession, depression and inflation – man-made words with a human content of suffering and throughout our history of mankind we keep repeating it. Why?

Can we not come to a remedy or will the conclusions that continually repeat themselves, over and over again without learning anything, to stop it, to prevent it, to eradicate it from our living presence ever be accomplished?

Who will write the history of our future if we ourselves cannot determine what lines lay within our destiny? Our beginning and our end is not determined by the segments of entitlement but by the substance that enrich our lives.

The world is in a lesson for their lives and Canadians are in a course where a degree from this education is either in self-preservation or in a dungeon constructed by the living past, repeatedly, repeating itself into the next generations, our children’s lives, and into a living-tongue of the ages yet to come.

Dungeons and dragons has to become equal in its equality, in its ability to afford to live, and it must be written in the presence of our wellbeing. If not, as mentioned throughout the ages, our age becomes nothing more then the problems of the future living from the past, repeatedly repeating itself and unable to escape from something more then suffering.

Cran Campbell, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: Federal government anticipating a recession

• READ MORE: Half of all Canadians losing sleep over money woes

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

inflationLetter to the EditorPoverty

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Langley resident cherishes old-fashioned family vacations over flashy tourist destinations

Just Posted

Bill Macrae loaded up a vehicle on Friday, May 28, 2021 with the latest monthly contributions to the Langley Sources Food Bank from residents of Churchill Park in Walnut Grove. (File photo/Carol Gilchrist, special to Langley Advance Times)
Residents of Langley housing complex step up to help Sources food bank

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley man concerned about recession and inflation

Langley Rivermen forward Tyler Chan, seen here in action during a Nov. 26 road game, assisted on all three Rivermen goals against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at George Preston arena on Dec. 17. (File photo/Lisa Mazurek Vernon Vipers photography)
VIDEO: Rivermen look to move up in the standings

Herv Bezjack, club coordinator at Langley’s Boys and Girls South Coast BC Club received 25 meal packages from Langley businessman Robert Davison. The donation helped the local non-profit club feed 100 people ahead of the Christmas. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
M&M owner helps fill tummies during the holiday season