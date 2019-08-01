On July 29 Mayor Val van den Broek (right) and Langley City council raised the pride flag outside City hall with the help of a Langley LGBTQ Seniors group. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley man contends pride and rainbow flag are not exclusory

Historic persecution warrants show of support for LGBTQ+ community.

Dear Editor,

Re: Online letter: Langley City resident argues rainbow flag is about exclusion not inclusion, Ginny VanderHorst.

The LGBTQ community is a segment of human population, not a “special interest group.”

It is a community that has been historically persecuted, which continues to this day in many countries. This persecution, including open aggression and violence has often been driven by the anti-homosexual writings contained in the holy books of the three Abrahamic religions (a massive debate unto itself).

I believe that, in the main, the LGBTQ community is simply looking for fair and respectful treatment, not special privilege, treatment or exclusivity.

Ms./Mrs. Vander Horst points to the rainbow flag as a symbol of exclusion, an opinion she is entitled to. I disagree. (By the way, no flag is truly necessary, and the rainbow “belongs” to no one.

Glenn Milbradt, Langley

Most Read