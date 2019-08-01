LETTER: Langley man contends pride and rainbow flag are not exclusory

On July 29 Mayor Val van den Broek (right) and Langley City council raised the pride flag outside City hall with the help of a Langley LGBTQ Seniors group. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

Re: Online letter: Langley City resident argues rainbow flag is about exclusion not inclusion, Ginny VanderHorst.

The LGBTQ community is a segment of human population, not a “special interest group.”

It is a community that has been historically persecuted, which continues to this day in many countries. This persecution, including open aggression and violence has often been driven by the anti-homosexual writings contained in the holy books of the three Abrahamic religions (a massive debate unto itself).

I believe that, in the main, the LGBTQ community is simply looking for fair and respectful treatment, not special privilege, treatment or exclusivity.

Ms./Mrs. Vander Horst points to the rainbow flag as a symbol of exclusion, an opinion she is entitled to. I disagree. (By the way, no flag is truly necessary, and the rainbow “belongs” to no one.

Glenn Milbradt, Langley