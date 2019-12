Dear Editor,

Justin Trudeau announces billions of dollars for global abortion. Not only is it a waste of taxpayers money, no wonder why Canada is in debt.

Abortion kills babies and sometimes women to by botched abortions, there is nothing empowering about that. That means millions of babies will die and women to by botched abortions.

By supporting abortion they don’t care about the health of women nor the lives of pre-born children.

Dean Clark, Langley