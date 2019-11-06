Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley man critical of left-wing media bias during election

A local man says those with right-wing views don’t get media coverage

Dear Editor,

If you are like me, you noticed how the media is biased around the Canadian federal election. It makes sense that the left-wing media would want a left-wing party to stay in power like Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada.

I’ve noticed how much more media coverage Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada get, and it is a lot more, compared to the other parties in Canada.

God forbid, if you are in the centre or right wing.

Unless the media in the election is going to be fair, it will always be biased.

Dean Clark, Langley

