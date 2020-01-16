Municipal crews spray a solution on roads to help keep main roads clear of ice and snow, but one local resident is critical of their efforts. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Langley man critical of municipal snow clearing efforts

A local letter writer is wondering what the excuse will be this year

Dear Editor,

I think I speak for all in Langley when I say it’s disgusting that our roads are not kept clear of ice like Willowbrooke Drive, 64th Avenue, 203rd Street to name but a few which are main arterial routes that are not taken care of by de-icing.

I have seen six accidents within a kilometre of each other, and I should think the council should be held accountable for their deductibles. When some of these people got out of their cars ,they were actually falling because of the ice.

The police were asking for the roads to be taken care of over their radios and while waiting they were trying to put ice melt onto the roads at the intersections themselves.

My wife and I have lived in Langley for almost 16 years, and it’s the same every year.

One year there was a medical emergency in our street, and both the ambulance and the fire truck could not access our street because of the ice. The firemen and ambulance people had to track through the snow with the gurney, having some assistance from neighbours.

I wonder what crappy excuse we are going to hear this year for council’s incompetence.

Every year they have some BS excuse like it caught them by surprise or something similar.

My favourite is that they didn’t budget enough for the winter conditions.

I also wonder if these same individuals are going to ask for a salary increase this year.

Very frustrated with this council.

Kevin Edwards, Langley

