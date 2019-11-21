Gerry Larson found this clipping in his mother-inlaw’s possessions. The hospital overcrowding problems of 1945 remain today.

LETTER: Langley man finds 1945 newspaper clipping that’s as true today as back then

People were complaining about hospital overcrowding decades ago, and the problem has not been solved

Dear Editor,

I found this newspaper clipping while going through my late Mother in Laws box of memorabilia. She was a resident nurse at the Royal Columbian Hospital in 1945. It is self explanatory in that sadly the same issue of bed shortages still exist almost 75 years later.

Gerry Larson, Murrayville

‘Did you bring a towel’

Hospital wards over-taxed as patients cared for in halls (Dec. 18, 1945)

Royal Columbian hospital was overcrowded when it was found necessary to set up beds down the centre of the wards. Now there are beds with patients in them, in the corridors; but “conditions are no more acute now than for some time past,” said K.K. Reid, chairman of the board, when asked about the situation. The hospital has been accommodating patients in corridors for some time; this is not a new development.

Christmas breather

A breathing space over the Yuletide season is expected. as doctors let their patients go home for Christmas when possible but “they will come back with a bang in January,” the chairman sighed.

Having patients in the corridors is very awkward for the staff (as well as for the patients), especially at meal times and in the morning cleaning up process. From the patients’ point of view the difficulties include lack of light over the head of the bed for reading when sleep eludes, and the lack of a pilot light to summon a nurse in an emergency. There is also of course more traffic in the corridors than in the wards which is not conducive to sleep.

A patient told The British Columbian that when he checked in he was asked if he had brought a towel. At supper time he had to wait for staff to wash some spoons.

The congestion in the women’s ward is not as acute as in the men’s.

Private and semi-private rooms are all booked.

Asked about the feasibility of accommodating patients in rooms now used for administrative purposes, Mr. Reid said nothing that would effectively relieve the congestion has been overlooked. While it is true that the superintendent of nurses and the assistance superintendent have a separate room each, and a bed could be put in one of them, this would not materially relieve the congestion; it would not take patients out of the corridors.

Previous story
LETTER: Langley Christmas light query pretty dim

Just Posted

‘Untreatable’ superbug fatal for Aldergrove husband: widow

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Retired Aldergrove softball coach inducted into Canada’s Hall of Fame

Mike Renney has coached three Olympic games and been inducted into Softball BC’s Hall of Fame

Convicted child kidnapper remains threat to public: VPD

Brian Abrosimo is living in Vancouver as his sentence nears its end

UPDATED: Police believe 47-year-old man shot in Aldergrove was targeted

Police are on scene

VIDEO: One man dead after early morning house fire in Willoughby

Two other people were sent to hospital with injuries

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Vancouver Island man found guilty in murder of wealthy California woman, 29 years later

Shawnigan Lake man killed wealthy senior in 1990

Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

DFO says four Cermaq Canada salmon farms affected, fish not infectious

Three cops investigated in connection to ex-Vancouver detective’s sexual misconduct

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case

Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

ERASE program expands to target gangs, bullying of students

A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Pit bull Frankie ran from dog sitter booked through app

SkyTrain workers vote 96.8% in favour of job action, union says

CUPE 7000’s main issues have been wages, staffing, overtime and sick leave

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Most Read