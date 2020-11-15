Local resident Danny Halmo has reached out to acknowledge the help he’s received so that he can keep his cherished cat fed and healthy. (Halmo photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Local resident Danny Halmo has reached out to acknowledge the help he’s received so that he can keep his cherished cat fed and healthy. (Halmo photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley man grateful for help to keep his kitty happy and healthy

People with disabilities often struggle to get by financially, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

On behalf of all of us “persons with disability” living on a fixed income with pets, I would like to extend our appreciation to all the staff, volunteers, and especially the supporters of the Langley Animal Protection Society.

Our pets are often the most significant relationship in our humble lives and thereby very enriching to the quality thereof and important for our emotional well being.

Besides the usual physical and mental disabilities many of us also face financial and legal ones, too. This is why it is so vital to us that LAPS helps our community by supplying food, kitty litter and especially vet care which my sweetest little babiest girl Shadow recently endured, despite her vocal protests all the way there and back.

This little smoke Turkish Angora is my most cherished personal companion and her proper care is very important to me, which I can only minimally provide. Thank you LAPS and the Brookswood Veterinary Clinic for making sure we have a long and healthy life together.

Danny A. Halmo, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorPets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley letter writer wonders what COVID has done to people’s fortitude

Just Posted

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
COVID-19 cases reported at Aldergrove care facility

One staff member and three residents at Jackman Manor in Aldergrove have tested positive

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Former Walnut Grove Gators and sisters Jessica (L) and Sophia Wisotzki (R) will be playing together again, SFU announced on Friday, Nov. 13. (file)
Sisters reunited: Walnut Grove Gator Sophia Wisotzki to play for SFU with sibling

Letter of intent signing announced by university

A collision involving a pickup truck and a car closed 200 Street near Willowbrook for more than an hour Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Crash closes 200 Street

No serious injuries reported in collision at 200 Street and Willowbrook Drive

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at the legislature. There are calls for the provincial government to provide translations of the updates in languages other than English. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interpreters for B.C.’s COVID updates would boost awareness of pandemic protocols, advocate says

Kulpreet Singh says province should provide interpreters for languages other than English.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Dozens of COVID-19 cases have been linked to Platinum Athletic Club (7653 King Geroge Blvd.). (Platinum Athletic Club)
Surrey gym linked to 42 COVID-19 cases

Platinum Athletic Club says people attended club while waiting for COVID-19 test results

Current conditions on Hwy 97C. (DriveBC)
Update: Eastbound Hwy 97C traffic moving again

Incident reported at 8:44 p.m., Nov. 14. Next update 2 a.m.

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

The Delta Hospice Soceity operates the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner. (James Smith photo)
Court affirms order Delta Hospice Society accept memberships rejected in medically assisted dying controversy

No error in court’s finding the board acted contrary to its bylaws by denying applicants who support MAiD

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

Most Read