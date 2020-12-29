LETTER: Langley man has little sympathy for those making too much to qualify for COVID benefits

Many seniors and single parents make far less income than some who are complaining

Dear Editor,

I find it hard to feel sorry for those who do not qualify for the B.C. Recovery Benefit because of too high income in 2019.

The province had an example of a 41-year-old man who made $7,000 per month in 2019 and worked until April 1, 2000, probably making close to $20,000 in the first three months.

He then would have received EI or CERB of $2,000 or more per month, and he is saying he cannot buy his son a present because he doesn’t get the benefit. No savings, no RRSPs, and no credit.

Many seniors live on less than he got from CERB and so do many single moms.

I cannot feel sorry for any of those who made so much money in 2019 that they do not qualify.

Sorry.

Bill Donaldson, Langley City

