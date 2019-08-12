LETTER: Langley man in awe of simple road project taking months

A Brookswood intersection is being rebuilt for the second time in recent memory.

Dear Editor,

Being a resident of Brookswood and using the intersection of 40th Avenue and 200th Street often.

I am in awe of how long it takes to rebuild a simple right-hand turning lane. This has been going on for months with no sign of completion.

My tax dollars are being “utilized” to have this engineered and constructed.

Let’s not forget that a few years ago they were also “utilized” to rebuild this exact same area and obviously there were a few flaws in that design, hence the redesign.

I can certainly see why the Township needs to raise taxes.

Wayne Nurmeste, Brookswood

