Dear Editor,

ICBC has a monopoly for car insurance in B.C. We are paying way to much in B.C. for car insurance. It should be privatized.

I pay $176.99 a month with ICBC for car insurance. If we privatize car insurance in B.C. it would be a lot cheaper. B.C. drivers pay up to 60 per cent more for vehicle insurance than Albertans.

Why is John Horgan and B.C. NDP trying to scare us by saying it would cost more, when it would be a lot cheaper to privatize car insurance in B.C.?

Dean Clark, Langley