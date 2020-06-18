LETTER: Langley man irked by MP’s attack on RCMP

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

Elizabeth May, you’ve called the RCMP a racist institution. You are quick to judge a force of 20,000 because of a few incidents in the news.

Now it is fashionable for politicians to bash the police, and you have furiously ran to, and hopped on, that bandwagon.

There are 338 members of Parliament, including you, and recently one of them was arrested and charged with the criminal acts of break and enter, assault, and harassment. So, does that mean the House of Commons is a criminal institution?

I don’t see you hopping on that bandwagon.

Bill Sharp, Brookswood

Letter to the EditorracismRCMP