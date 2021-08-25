LETTER: Langley man irked by rain garden signs and newspaper

Dear Editor,

It’s too bad you decided not to bring some much needed attention to the neglected rain gardens of Yorkson/Milner. I suppose my criticisms were indeed a little too harsh for your liking… but that’s what happens when you’re not getting any help from the sources you should be getting help from. What can I say… I tried. You should have printed my original letter… it was a good one… lots of people could have related to the truth of the matter… then again, truth has always been in conflict with denial and self interest.

But it’s still the only way to get to the heart of the matter and find lasting solutions…we just need the courage to go there.

As mentioned, there’s so much more to this story than neglected rain gardens and the installation of useless, taxpayer funded signs… 25 within an area of approximately one-square kilometre. How ridiculous is that. Signs telling us how great the rain gardens are when the Township is literally letting them die.

If that’s not a story worth telling… then I don’t know what is. And it’s incredibly disappointing, that for whatever reason, the LAT doesn’t have the courage to tell it!

Over and out for good

John Freeman, Willoughby

Langley TownshipLetter to the Editor