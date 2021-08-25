In June, another letter write said the Township wasted taxpayer money on these signs in Milner.

In June, another letter write said the Township wasted taxpayer money on these signs in Milner.

LETTER: Langley man irked by rain garden signs and newspaper

Letter writer not the first to voice opinion against money spent on rain gardens and signage

Dear Editor,

It’s too bad you decided not to bring some much needed attention to the neglected rain gardens of Yorkson/Milner. I suppose my criticisms were indeed a little too harsh for your liking… but that’s what happens when you’re not getting any help from the sources you should be getting help from. What can I say… I tried. You should have printed my original letter… it was a good one… lots of people could have related to the truth of the matter… then again, truth has always been in conflict with denial and self interest.

But it’s still the only way to get to the heart of the matter and find lasting solutions…we just need the courage to go there.

As mentioned, there’s so much more to this story than neglected rain gardens and the installation of useless, taxpayer funded signs… 25 within an area of approximately one-square kilometre. How ridiculous is that. Signs telling us how great the rain gardens are when the Township is literally letting them die.

If that’s not a story worth telling… then I don’t know what is. And it’s incredibly disappointing, that for whatever reason, the LAT doesn’t have the courage to tell it!

Over and out for good

John Freeman, Willoughby

• READ MORE: Rain gardens a trash-filled hazard, says Langley resident

• LETTER: Langley Township rain garden signs irk letter writer

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Langley resident encourages all eligible to vote in federal election

Just Posted

Hunter Keys, 11, is missing from Abbotsford and was last seen in the Langley area on Aug. 24, 2021, say Abbotsford Police. (RCMP released image)
Abbotsford Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

In June, another letter write said the Township wasted taxpayer money on these signs in Milner.
LETTER: Langley man irked by rain garden signs and newspaper

By day, Tyler Joe Miller is still a house painter. By night, he’s a country music artist writing, recording, and performing his own songs. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEOS: Scaled-back Langley music fest gives up-and-comer new experience

George Lockerby still has a photo of himself in uniform taken in 1945 in England when he was with the Canadian Army. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langley man marks 98th birthday with spin in his 1931 roadster