Langley Memorial Hospital earned praise from a Walnut Grove man who recently needed to visit the emergency ward. (Langley Advance Times file)

LETTER: Langley man laud local hospital for its care

A visit to the emergency room was quick and efficient

Dear Editor,

What a pleasant surprise [recently] to need ER care and to find the ER waiting area absolutely empty…

A very comforting stay for four hours dealing with pleasant staff who were so efficient and caring. Kudos.

Jeff Laurie, Langley

