LETTER: Langley man laud local hospital for its care

Dear Editor,
What a pleasant surprise [recently] to need ER care and to find the ER waiting area absolutely empty…
A very comforting stay for four hours dealing with pleasant staff who were so efficient and caring. Kudos.
Jeff Laurie, Langley
A visit to the emergency room was quick and efficient
