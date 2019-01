The Canadian economy is suffering because the TransMountain pipeline hasn’t been twinned.

Dear Editor,

It is costing the Canadian economy $80- to $100-million a day for selling oil for a lot less due to a lack of pipeline capacity.

If the pipeline is twinnedn Canada would have hundred of thousands of jobs, billions or trillions of dollars in profit, cheaper gas, and the Canadian economy would boom.

We need oil and gas because there is nothing else. We have electricity but you can’t go far on that.

Dean Clark, Langley