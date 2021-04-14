A local letter writer is irate that tourists and people in the area of the resort community of Whistler are considered a higher vaccination priority than emergency personnel and other frontline workers. (Whistler Blackcomb photo)

A local letter writer is irate that tourists and people in the area of the resort community of Whistler are considered a higher vaccination priority than emergency personnel and other frontline workers. (Whistler Blackcomb photo)

LETTER: Langley man loses confidence in NDP after Whistler vaccination decision

Emergency personnel and other frontline workers should be vaccinated before Whistler tourists

Dear Editor,

Letter to Langley-East MLA Megan Dykeman

I have been a staunch supporter of Dr. Henry and the NDP as you have managed this pandemic.

This decision, coupled with the earlier decisions to allow international and transnational holiday-ers to go to Whistler, knowing full well the accommodation reality for staff there, simply defies any sense of public responsibility on the part of the NPD, and loses total credibility for me.

These grossly irresponsible people put money ahead of health, and you chose to let them. I do not buy for a moment that the premier could not have stopped this.

• READ MORE: Adults living, working in Whistler eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

Next will come Big White. And then the rest.

I’m now joining all of those who no longer trust you or your party nor Dr. Henry. It is simply too obscene.

Teachers, police officers, prison officers, social workers, literally hundreds of people who keep it all going for us are somehow second to those who want to holiday and those who want to profit from it.

Words, at least decent words, fail me.

With restraint, consider me officially off the team.

Totally disgusted.

Jeff Christian, Langley

• READ MORE: Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winer, scheduled to reopen in May

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley resident lauds LEC vaccination clinic staff

Just Posted

Walnut Grove Secondary Student Anna Pyper’s artwork is a self portrait that focuses on the effects of the pandemic on pizza boxes with their most missed memory of before COVID painted on the inside. (Special to The Star)
Langley students tackle masks and pre-COVID memories with pizza box art project

West Fine Art Show showcasing art class photography, paintings and sculptures until April 30

Maple Ridge's Doug Ubell caught some photographs recently that he was anxious to share, one taken while on the Trans-Canada Trail looking southwest towards the Pitt River Bridge, and another from on Golden Ears Bridge. (Special to The News)
Traffic on Golden Ears Bridge returning to pre-pandemic levels

Commuters from Langley, Pitt Meadows, and Maple Ridge still driving more, taking transit less

A local letter writer is irate that tourists and people in the area of the resort community of Whistler are considered a higher vaccination priority than emergency personnel and other frontline workers. (Whistler Blackcomb photo)
LETTER: Langley man loses confidence in NDP after Whistler vaccination decision

Emergency personnel and other frontline workers should be vaccinated before Whistler tourists

Photo collage of loved ones lost to substance use and overdose. (Photo courtesy Moms Stop The Harm)
B.C. overdose deaths still rising 5 years after public health emergency declared

Moms Stop the Harm calls on B.C. to provide safe supply in response to deadly illicit drug use

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta will be at a ceremony marking 70 years since Canadian soldiers fought at the Battle of Kapyong, held at the Gapyeong Memorial in Langley’s Derek Doubleday Arboretum on Friday, April 16. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley battle memorial marks 70 years since pivotal clash in Korean War

The Gapyeong Memorial will host a small, private ceremony this Friday

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: Rare blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccines, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a password-protected membership application form. (Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

MP Todd Doherty took to Facebook after his family recently received threats. (Todd Doherty, MP Facebook photo)
‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’: Cariboo MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Todd Doherty has also notified House of Commons Protective Services

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on

Social media, where both information and misinformation can spread like wildfire, has not helped

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The music video for “Green and Blue” featured a Willington Care Centre in Burnaby as well as some of the volunteers and employees. (Screenshot/Todd Richard)
‘Green and Blue’: B.C. country musician releases tribute song for front-line workers

Richard’s new single has been viewed more than 3,000 times on his YouTube channel

An unidentified B.C. man said, in a human rights complaint, that he was refused a contract job after refusing to wear a mask when asked to by an on-site manager. (Unsplash)
Religious B.C. man lodges human rights complaint after fired for refusing to wear a mask

Worker’s claim that ‘to cover up our face infringes on our God-given ability to breathe’ dismissed by B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

This 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen from Black Creek Motors at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, April 11. Photos via blackcreekmotors.com
VIDEO: B.C. car dealer posts clip of thieves towing a truck right off his lot

Video shows one white truck towing another off Vancouver Island lot

White Rock's popularity as a destination places it in a difficult position in ensuring provincial health orders are followed, Coun. David Chesney said, asking that staff obtain impartial input from both Fraser Health and the Ministry of Health before further measures are debated. (File photo)
Pandemic crowding on waterfront vexes White Rock council

Overcrowding, extra garbage the downside of take-out business

Most Read