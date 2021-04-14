LETTER: Langley man loses confidence in NDP after Whistler vaccination decision

Emergency personnel and other frontline workers should be vaccinated before Whistler tourists

Dear Editor,

Letter to Langley-East MLA Megan Dykeman

I have been a staunch supporter of Dr. Henry and the NDP as you have managed this pandemic.

This decision, coupled with the earlier decisions to allow international and transnational holiday-ers to go to Whistler, knowing full well the accommodation reality for staff there, simply defies any sense of public responsibility on the part of the NPD, and loses total credibility for me.

These grossly irresponsible people put money ahead of health, and you chose to let them. I do not buy for a moment that the premier could not have stopped this.

Next will come Big White. And then the rest.

I’m now joining all of those who no longer trust you or your party nor Dr. Henry. It is simply too obscene.

Teachers, police officers, prison officers, social workers, literally hundreds of people who keep it all going for us are somehow second to those who want to holiday and those who want to profit from it.

Words, at least decent words, fail me.

With restraint, consider me officially off the team.

Totally disgusted.

Jeff Christian, Langley

