LETTER: Langley man not impressed with seniors vaccination efforts

Dear Editor,
Re: COVID vaccines – It appears the B.C. government has a total disregard for seniors in this province when it comes to vaccines.
It has taken them forever to get from 90 [years of age] and to 72 and up. It seems to have slowed to a snail’s pace as opposed to the roll-out to everybody else except for those 65 to 71.
What a disgrace but not a surprise as this government that does not seem to value the lives of seniors.
John Klaboe, Brookswood
