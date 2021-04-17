LETTER: Langley man oblivious walkers, runners and cyclists need to tune out

People with ear buds or headphones often unaware of the dangers around them, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

I’m an avid rider on the trails around Walnut Grove.

During my rides I’ve noticed an annoying trend. More and more people are walking with earbuds or headphones on. They walk listening to music or podcasts, and are totally oblivious to their surroundings.

Riding up behind these people as they walk down the centre of the trail or on the left side is scary. I have a bell on my bike and ring it to give fair warnings, but they don’t always hear it. Then they jump and are surprised when I roll past them. I have seen several people running on the busy roads wearing ear gear.

People, think about your surroundings.

A coyote, bad dog or, heaven forbid, a bear could come up and you won’t know it till it’s to late. Females are particularly vulnerable with the news reports as of late.

Your safety is far too important to give it up to your iPhone or iPod. Leave them at home, enjoy the sounds of nature around you and keep your wits about you.

Bill Ott, Walnut Grove

CyclingLetter to the Editor