LETTER: Langley man offers food for thought on RibFest protests

A letter writer offers up some ribbing of those who protested the Rotary event.

Langley RibFest returns for a second year at McLeod Park, hosting five ribbers, live entertainment, and an array of activity booths. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

I think the meat protesters at RibFest are turkeys for piggybacking their message on the flanks of RibFest.

They piggyback on the hundreds of volunteers raising charity funds at a well publicized event.

I don’t doubt they know more about their issue than I do, but they have everyday of the year and every street corner and every opportunity to promote themselves, and I don’t see them stepping up to the plate in those ways.

They chew the fat amongst themselves and then when there is a fattened cow of an opportunity, they lick their chops and greasily stake out a crowd to graze on.

Don’t try to hog some spotlight at charity events.

Dave Matlock, Langley

• READ more: Protesters target Langley RibFest, a Rotary fundraiser