LETTER: Langley man okay with pubs but not parishes

Dear Editor,

I find it odd that B.C. religious leaders are displaying jealousy toward pubs during this pandemic. Now churches and pubs have some similarities like bringing happiness to their patrons, but for the most part they are different.

Houses of worship host large gatherings, encourage hugging, vocal praying and loud singing, all problematic for public health.

Pubs on the other hand tend to cater to small groups of people familiar with each other participating in quiet conversation – activities that will help to flatten the curve.

If religious leaders really do care about the well-being of their flock, they should be closing their doors voluntarily to encourage the safety of their people until we wake up and get our COVID-19 numbers back down where they are manageable.

Cheers!

Greg Wright, Langley

