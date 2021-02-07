LETTER: Langley man questions private use of municipal vehicles

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

Monday 1st of February 2021, I was at McDonald’s having breakfast at 216th and Fraser Highway just after 8 a.m. within a 25 minute timeframe in came three Township vehicles. Gee, I thought to myself, why are they using taxpayer-paid vehicles for doing this and still potholes in Langley aren’t filled.

We pay for use of their vehicles through our taxes and still pot holes aren’t repaired.

Just after 8 a.m. in the morning starting shift that must be nice. And taxpayers still have to complain to the Township hall to get anything done.

But employee s can use vehicles as they wish. It’s kind of upsetting when a person to see this going on with taxpayer property. Crappy I figure and potholes aren’t filled. Disgusting.

Brent Whitelaw, Murrayville

