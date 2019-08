Dear Editor,

In Canada we are taxed to death. My Dad and I go into the States every once in a while, and the gas is a lot cheaper, booze is a lot cheaper, and some of the food is cheaper.

No wonder why people go across the line into the States. It’s not just a little cheaper. It is a lot cheaper.

With Justin Trudeau and John Horgan they don’t seem to care that we pay such high taxes. When are Canadians going to say enough is enough?

Dean Clark, Langley