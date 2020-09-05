LETTER: Langley man says homeless treated like “dirt under our feet”

A local letter writer said every culture has sinned against others but the future must change

Dear Editor,

Every life matters.

I will start with a quote from the Bible – Mark 11:24-25. “When you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive him so that your Father in heaven will forgive you your sins.”

This is easier to say than do in some cases, and to be at ease with Gold and yourself, it must be done.

My parents met in Birtle, Manitoba, Canada and were married there. Then they travelled to Southhall, Middlesex, England, just outside of London to meet my father’s family.

They were caught up in the Second World War for the entire seven years. The people of London and surrounding area were bombed by planes, V1 and V2 rockets for the entire time. Germany just had industries bombed which were built up after the war with help from the United States.

England made its mistake as well with the slave trade.

I believe every country at one time or another has done something wrong with another country or countries.

I also believe in the saying “Never let negative things in your past define your future. They are just a lesson, not a life sentence.”

Yes, even in Canada, even today, we do not treat some people as if their lives matter at all. We have the homess and treat them as dirt under our feet.

I have listened to some homeless people and when they have finished talking, I will say something like, “You are your own best caregiver.” Most of the time, surprisingly, they thank me.

My idea is to help people get more self esteem and more self confidence.

Which begs the question, what happened to our institutions that did that?

Bill Taylor, Langley

