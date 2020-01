John Horgan only did a study which didn’t provide any answers, a local letter writer says

Dear Editor,

John Horgan and the NDP promised he would help us out at the pump and lower gas prices.

He did an expensive study to find out where we are getting gouged.

John Horgan and the NDP lied to us when he said he would help us out and lower gas prices.

We can’t trust John Horgan and the NDP’s broken promises and lies to us.

Dean Clark, Langley