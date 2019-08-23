LETTER: Langley man says Trudeau ethics breach should not be ignored

Prime minister violated the Conflict of Interest Act, and a local man says Canadians deserve better

Dear Editor,

The Federal Ethics Commissioner has once again found that Justin Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act. Heading into this election, Trudeau has already become the first and only prime minister in Canadian history to be found guilty of breaking ethics laws.

Now, he has done it again. Justin Trudeau still won’t apologize for SNC Lavalin scandal, and breaking ethics laws. The Commissioner’s findings are incredibly concerning and show that Trudeau used the power of his office to inappropriately pressure Jody Wilson-Raybould. This is a grave situation. He is a repeat offender.

Canadians deserve the truth. Canadians are tired of the lying, corruption, and scandal from the Justin Trudeau government.

Dean Clark, Langley

