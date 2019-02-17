LETTER: Langley man says Wilson-Raybould deserves Canadians’ respect

A letter writer said the former federal justice minister is one of a rare class of politicians.

Dear Editor,

Well, Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, PC QC, Liberal MP joined the likes of Chuck Strahl, Joe Clark and Mike Harcourt (former B.C. premier] as one of those who, on a balance of probabilities, is deserving of the title “honourable.”

I am one of those who has been around long enough to be cynical of all politicians, but every once in a while, one pops up who is deserving of all Canadians’ respect.

Oh, I’m sure there are others who also deserve that title in Parliament, but they just haven’t had the opportunity to display – in a meaningful way – that virtue to their constituents.

Gord Weitzel, Langley Meadows