A North Langley resident shares water concerns with another recent letter writer. (Black Press Media files)

A North Langley resident shares water concerns with another recent letter writer. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley man shares water worries with previous letter writer

Natural areas that used to trap and filter water have been overdeveloped

Dear Editor,

[RE: Worry for Water, Feb. 4, Langley Advance Times]

The water reservoir that Kathy Miller suggests should be built already exists. The problem is that much of the water that in the past percolated down into the water table is no longer able to. Before, some of it ran off as surface water into streams and rivers largely unpolluted, and the rest, depending on the underlying materials, such as ancient glacial gravel deposits, helped replenish any ground water.

Due to the developments over increasing areas of the Lower Mainland, much of this water in the form of rainfall, is first polluted by road runoff, then directed into the storm water system and finally discharged into the river system.

Surface water is also polluted by runoff from the spreading of liquid manures, where in the past piled solid waste had at least a chance to partially decompose. When spread, it tended to be incorporated in the soil more completely, with virtually no pollution of ditch water or leaching downward into the ground water.

The use of wood waste in the construction of dikes surrounding cranberry fields has polluted adjacent ditches through the leaching of the material when the fields are flooded. This is to overlook the manner with which the previous natural roll of the land, which led to the accumulation of water in lower areas, attracting all sorts of water fowl, is first erased.

Take a drive to Pitt Meadows. As immigrant dairy farmers in that community, we hayed a fair bit of the airport land along Baynes and Ford Roads. Now much of it is a complex of aviation-related businesses, and growing in size. What was in use as agricultural land west of the Katzie First Nation land and east of Harris Road, south of Airport Way is developed as residential or industrial property. I recently noticed the preloads are going directly over the topsoil. It probably wasn’t worth removing.

I can understand why a member of a First Nation would naturally be concerned about water. It’s so central to the way they interact with and view the natural world.

Wetlands are being strangled and paved over anyway, so it’s much easier to speak the language of sustainability, save something that can’t be developed, and call it a greenway. The topsoil is buried far below, so that something could be built above the flood-plane to generate tax revenue, is long forgotten. It’s just dirt anyway and the reservoirs on the North Shore will keep us in water, for now.

Neal De Geus, Walnut Grove

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorWater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Painful Truth: We need better COVID-19 propaganda

Just Posted

The Nicomekl River District Neighbourhood Plan area extends from 196 Street in the west to 208 Street in the east, envisioning four ‘zones’ along the route (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A river runs through it: Online open house planned for Langley City Nicomekl River plan

Would divide river corridor into four zones to guide future planning

A new supply of potable water is now available in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area with the commissioning of a bulk water filling station at the water line on Otter Point Road. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
LETTER: Langley man shares water worries with previous letter writer

Natural areas that used to trap and filter water have been overdeveloped

The third annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala will be a virtual fundraiser on Sept. 25. (Andy Scheffler graphic)
Langley Township firefighters and mayor go virtual for gala

Tickets are now on sale for the Taste of Cabaret gala on Sept. 25.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley resident protests the destruction of ancient trees

Local letter writer calls on provincial government to better protect old growth forests

Canadian Museum of Flight annually attracts guests of all ages on Family Day. (Black Press Media files)
10 Family Day things to do around Langley that are COVID-19 safe

Trips to the zoo, museum of flight, and plenty of outdoor activities top the list of what to do

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

FILE – Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver city council to debate 24-hour child care for essential shift workers

Councillor points out that many families who work odd hours have young children who need care

Jason Hewlett and Peter Renn are founding members of the Canadian Paranormal Foundation and experienced paranormal investigators. (Contributed)
Searching for Sasquatch and things that go bump in the night in the Southern Interior

Kamloops-based paranormal investigator Jason Hewlett shares stories from the field

People shop in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. COVID-19 has taken a toll on many Canadians, but for Chinese-Canadians the impacts have been magnified by racism aimed at individuals and businesses, community leaders say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Chinese-Canadians voice worries about racism, job losses one year in to pandemic

Grocery stores and restaurants owned by Chinese-Canadians have been particularly affected by misinformation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on January 11, 2021. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the government plans to distribute more than 70,000 Pfizer-BiotNTech vaccine doses this week, but no Moderna doses amid recent delivery delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination program won’t get better this week

Health Canada could approve a third vaccine for use this week, this one from AstraZeneca.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Brady’s Bunch: Tampa Bay dominates Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55

Seventh NFL title for legendary QB

Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

A Expo 86 icon was moved to Maple Ridge for restoration in 2015. Now the owner of the former floating McDonald’s restaurant says he has plans to reopen the barge as a seafood restaurant once a high traffic location is secured. (Matthew Claxton/Black Press Media)
Expo 86 icon closer to finding permanent home, owner says

Howard Meakin plans to reopen barge as seafood restaurant

Most Read