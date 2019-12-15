A Langley man is concerned about the lack of progress on medication coverage and other health care issues.

LETTER: Langley man struggles to afford medication and is not the only one

A local man is urging governments to act so Canadians can afford the drugs they need

Dear Editor,

I’m struggling to afford medications, and I’m not alone. This time of year is particularly tough for people like me/them.

It shouldn’t have to be this way.

There is a huge opportunity for the new minority government to implement universal, single-payer pharmacare. The Liberals promised to make this happen, and the NDP are fully behind it. Health care experts, small businesses and unions are 100 per cent for it. It will save Canada billions of dollars.

Millions of Canadians are waiting for this historic step. It’s the unfinished business of Medicare. It’s about time the government gets this done.

Melvin Petovello, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: South Langley man argues that God is the solution to social ills

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘Holiday Chaos’ event allows kids to burn off some holiday energy

Timms Community Centre in Langley City hosts free annual event

TWU’s Bruce named BCIHL player of the month, twice

Langley-based Spartans hockey team is undefeated

Damp weather prompts extreme weather alert by Langley shelter

Homeless advised to come in from the rain

Langley Christian Lightning makes finals at Tsumura basketball invitational

Bronze medal match Saturday night at Langley Events Centre

LETTER: South Langley man argues that God is the solution to social ills

Thinking of self and material wealth does not result in happiness

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

Sharks beat Canucks 4-2 to snap 6-game skid

Vancouver visits Vegas on Sunday

Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup

The Canadians in attendance made sure their team and flag were honoured on the podium

VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Surrey councillor wants the policing transition process to ‘immediately stop’

Brenda Locke to make motion at Dec. 16 meeting to reconsider current plan

Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 Stanley Park stabbing

Lubomir Kunik was found by a man out walking his dog on the beach late on Feb. 1, 2017

Vancouver homeless camp brings community, safety, home, says resident

Encampment in the city’s Downtown Eastside is one of many that have sprung up in B.C.

Nanaimo mechanical engineer creates thief tracking program

Nanaimo Thief Tracking lets users plot and share information about thefts online

Most Read