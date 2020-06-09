The Langley Advance Times welcomes letters to the editor. Publication online or in the print edition is at the discretion of the editor.

LETTER: Langley man suggests parking lot space turned into patio space

Pubs and restaurants could serve more customers whil adhering to distancing rules

Dear Editor,

Maybe not a new idea so forgive me.

Why not allow Pubs and restaurants to temporarily expand their service space into their parking lot (assuming they have one) where customers can observe social distancing and these establishments can recover some much needed business?

Section it off like a patio to allow more customers into the premises.

Use tent covers for weather protection or simply pray for sunshine.

It would certainly help those establishments that are small and somewhat enclosed.

Council from both Langleys should at least give it some thought. It’s an option.

Gerry Larson, Langley

