LETTER: Langley man urges seniors to donate COVID benefit

Local man didn't expect funds so decided to pay it forward

Dear Editor,

Today I received the $300 Covid Seniors Benefit. I’m not a wealthy person but my Wife and I get by. We didn’t expect this extra money.

There are a lot of folks in our community who could use this money more than us. We decided to donate this money to Sources Food Bank in Langley. They can turn $300 into $900 worth of food. They are serving over 600 of our neighbours with five locations in the Langley and Aldergrove areas.

I urge all seniors who can get by without this money to pay it forward to Sources Food Bank in Langley. It will make you feel better and help Sources feed our neighbours.

Tim McLay, Langley City

